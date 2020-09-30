Tension at district court

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 September 2020 08:04 IST

Lawyers allegedly manhandle bench clerk

The district court at Vanchiyoor here witnessed tense scenes on Tuesday when a group of lawyers allegedly manhandled a bench clerk.

The incident at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court - II was triggered after Nirmalanandan, a bench clerk, purportedly refused to provide information regarding the listing of a court hearing to an advocate at short notice, the police said.

While the two quarrelled, the issue apparently died down after sitting commenced in the court hall. Soon after the conclusion of the sitting, a group of lawyers allegedly rounded Mr. Nirmalanandan and assaulted him. He sustained an injury on his left hand and was subsequently admitted to the General Hospital.

While the issue threatened to boil over with the employees of the court taking up cudgels for the bench clerk and holding a demonstration on the court premises, the Chief Judicial Magistrate intervened to restore calm.

Case against 40

The Vanchiyoor police subsequently registered a case on the basis of a complaint submitted by Mr. Nirmalanandan against nearly 40 identifiable persons.