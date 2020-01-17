Tension at CMS College following student clash

CMS College here witnessed tense moments after a section of students and teachers clashed with a group of alleged SFI workers who unleashed violence on the campus and attacked a couple of students here on Friday.

Three SFI workers, identified as Ananda Krishnan, Arjun Mohan and C.S. Sreejith have been suspended pending inquiry. In the wake of the prevailing tension, the college will remain closed till Tuesday.

According to students, the clash on Friday was the continuation of a scuffle during an industrial visit by the final-year undergraduate students (Physics) recently. Following the incident, two students had been suspended from the college, who were later assaulted by a group of alleged SFI workers.

The episode triggered a wave of protests in which a section of students came up demanding withdrawal of the disciplinary action and seeking action against those who unleashed violence on the campus. The protest led to a violent clash between the protesters and the SFI activists. With the situation going out of control, teachers and other students came to the rescue of the protesters.

In view of the escalating tension, police resorted to mild caning to disperse students.

College’s stand

Meanwhile, the college authorities lodged a complaint to the District Police Chief seeking action against those who attacked students.

The CSI Church, which runs the college, attributed the episode to unilateral action by a particular student organisation, which had brought goons from outside to unleash violence on the campus.

SFI version

The SFI district leadership, on the other hand, accused some Campus Front workers and students associated with drug mafia of triggering troubles.

The college authorities should intervene in the issue to restore peace on the campus and ensure an atmosphere for learning, the organisation demanded in a press release.