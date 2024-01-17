GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tension after KSU raises banner against PM at Government Law College, Ernakulam

January 17, 2024 01:49 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Commotion prevailed around the Government Law College, Ernakulam, along the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow through the day after the Kerala Students Union (KSU) raised banners which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists who had turned in large numbers for the roadshow found provocative.

The KSU activists initially raised a banner saying “A Big No to Modi” complete with two hashtags, ‘#No Compromise’, and ‘#Save Lakshadweep’ in front of the college gate in the morning. The police, however, removed the banner and took into custody the KSU college unit office-bearers.

Muhammed Aslam P.K., the unit president of the KSU who was detained by the Central police along with the unit secretary Aaron Kurien, said that the issues faced by the people of Manipur and Lakshadweep compelled putting up the banner.

Later, KSU put up some more posters against the Prime Minister’s visit just hours before the roadshow further infuriating the BJP activists some of whom breached the police barricade itching for a fight with the KSU activists giving the police a tough time. This also forced members of the security team of the Prime Minister to take up the matter with the police.

The KSU activists later alleged attempts by the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak activists of trying to barge into the college campus by pulling down the college gate.

