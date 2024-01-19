ADVERTISEMENT

Tension after Kerala man climbs atop high-voltage tower, raises suicide threat

January 19, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kattachira village in Kottayam on Thursday witnessed tense moments after a youth climbed up a high-voltage tower raising suicide threat.

The youth, identified as Pradeep of Melambara, near Erattupetta, climbed up the 80-ft-tall tower around 7.30 a.m. and demanded that the government take steps to construct a new house for his family. On an alert, a police and Fire and Rescue Services team rushed to the spot and launched efforts to bring him downl.

Initial attempts by the authorities to pacify the man and bring him down failed as he insisted on meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actor-politician Suresh Gopi. On an alert, the Kerala State Electricity Board switched off power supply through the line.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The drama, which lasted for about four hours, ended after officials representing the local panchayat assured him that his demand for a house would be addressed. As soon as he came down, a police team took him into custody.

He later told mediapersons that he along with other family members would consume poison if his demands were not met in a time-bound manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US