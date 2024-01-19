GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tension after Kerala man climbs atop high-voltage tower, raises suicide threat

January 19, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kattachira village in Kottayam on Thursday witnessed tense moments after a youth climbed up a high-voltage tower raising suicide threat.

The youth, identified as Pradeep of Melambara, near Erattupetta, climbed up the 80-ft-tall tower around 7.30 a.m. and demanded that the government take steps to construct a new house for his family. On an alert, a police and Fire and Rescue Services team rushed to the spot and launched efforts to bring him downl.

Initial attempts by the authorities to pacify the man and bring him down failed as he insisted on meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actor-politician Suresh Gopi. On an alert, the Kerala State Electricity Board switched off power supply through the line.

The drama, which lasted for about four hours, ended after officials representing the local panchayat assured him that his demand for a house would be addressed. As soon as he came down, a police team took him into custody.

He later told mediapersons that he along with other family members would consume poison if his demands were not met in a time-bound manner.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.