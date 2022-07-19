Kerala

Tense scenes unfold in Kerala capital after K.S. Sabarinadhan’s arrest

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 19, 2022 21:07 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 21:07 IST

The State capital remained tense after the City police on Tuesday arrested former legislator and Youth Congress State vice president K.S. Sabarinadhan in connection with the in-flight protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The news of the Congress leader’s arrest sparked a protest outside the office of the Shanghumughom Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) where he was questioned. The Congress protesters who managed to enter the premises vented their ire by thumping on a police vehicle parked outside the building.

Despite a sizeable deployment, the police convoy led by Shanghumughom ACP D.K. Prithviraj struggled to take the accused outside the premises after formally recording his arrest. The agitation continued at the General Hospital where he was taken for a medical examination.

The possibility of a confrontation between Youth Congress and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists prompted the police to use the rear gate of the District Court complex at Vanchiyoor to produce Mr. Sabarinadhan before the magistrate. CPI(M) workers protested against the bail granted to the Congress leader hours later outside the court complex.

The police have beefed up security in various parts of the district in anticipation of flare-ups and violent agitations by the CPI(M) and the Congress. While no untoward incident that necessitated police intervention has taken place thus far, Congress workers protested against the arrest in various parts of the district. Activists burnt the Chief Minister in effigy at Tholicode in Aruvikkara.

