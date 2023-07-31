ADVERTISEMENT

Tense moments in Thiruvananthapuram airport as an Air India Express flight landed in emergency, another aborted take off  

July 31, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The Air India Express flight that made a landing in emergency conditions at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday witnessed tense moments when one flight made an emergency landing and another flight aborted take-off halfway down the runway following technical issues. The airport declared a full emergency when an Air India Express flight (IX 613) from Trichy bound for Sharjah was diverted to the state capital due to suspected malfunctioning of the landing gear.

When the airport was making preparation for the precautionary landing of the aircraft, another Air India Express flight (IX 573) has aborted takeoff after the aircraft began accelerating down the runway in order to take off. The take-off was aborted after the pilot reportedly noticed damage to the tyre attached to the landing gear. The airport sources report that the aborted flight was taxied to the bay before the landing of the diverted flight. The second flight with 154 passengers and six crew members landed safely by 12 PM, while the aborted flight had 168 passengers and six crew onboard.

Sources in the airline said the Sharjah-bound flight has made a ‘precautionary landing’, not an ‘emergency landing’. During an emergency landing, the pilot will declare the distress call MAY day – indicating a life-threatening emergency- before making the landing. The engineering wing of the airline is inspecting the landed aircraft in order to fix the issue, said the sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US