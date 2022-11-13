‘Tennis Day’ for differently abled children today

The Hindu Bureau
November 13, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trivandrum Tennis Club will be organising a novel programme for differently abled children as part of its Tennis Day initiative on the occasion of Children’s Day on November 14, 2022. The programme, ‘Tennis and Fitness for Good Health’, will be organised from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., in association with the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, for inclusive education and sports. Nearly 100 differently abled children from government schools are expected to participate in the programme, which is expected to improve their mental, physical, and emotional health. The formal inauguration will be held at 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app