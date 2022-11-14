Tennis coaching programme takes off

Trending
As many as 80 differently abled children from government schools in the city began a tennis coaching programme here on Monday organised by the Trivandrum Tennis Club in association with the Kerala Samagra Siksha. The initiative aimed at inclusive education and sports was inaugurated at a function held here in connection with the Children’s Day celebrations.
Tennis Club president S.Rajeev, secretary R.Jayprakash and SSK State programme officer S.Y.Sooja were present.
