Tennis awareness cycle ride on October 30

The Trivandrum Tennis Club is joining hands with Indus Cycling Embassy for the second edition of the Tennis Awareness Cycle Ride here on October 30.

The 10-km cycle ride around the city is being organised as part of the campaign ‘Tennis and Fitness for Good Health’ and ‘TVM Go Green through Cycling’. A pressnote issued by the organisers said the event was aimed at popularising tennis among children and adults in Thiruvananthapuram and Kerala.

The cycle ride will commence from the Tennis Club at 6.30 a.m. and take the Vellayambalam-Museum-Palayam-Statue-Palayam-PMG-Plamoodu-Pattom-Marappalam-Kuravankonam-Kowdiar route to conclude at the Tennis Club.


