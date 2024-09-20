GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tenders invited for Polayathodu RoB  

Published - September 20, 2024 07:16 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Rail Development Corporation (KRDC) has invited tenders for the construction of Polayathodu railway overbridge (RoB), N.K. Premachandran, MP, has said.

The proposal to bear the entire cost, including that of land acquisition, is under final consideration of the Railway Board. “The cost of the construction of RoBs is borne by the Union and State governments on a 50:50 basis. But taking into account the importance of Polayathodu and considering the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the closing of the railway gate, Ministry of Railways has taken steps to fully bear the cost of the construction,” he said here on Friday.

Mr. Premachandran added that the administrative procedures for construction have been completed and the land acquisition process for the approach road is in the final stage. Steps will be expedited to start and complete the construction in a time-bound manner,” he said.  

