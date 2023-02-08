HamberMenu
Tender for flyover at Venjaramoodu to be submitted for Cabinet nod: Riyas

February 08, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The tender for constructing a flyover at Venjaramoodu Junction will be submitted for the consideration of the State Cabinet, Minister for PWD P.A. Mohammed Riyas has said in the Assembly.

Though tender for the same had been called thrice, the contractors had quoted high rates. In 2020, when the tender was called first, the amount quoted was 21% higher and in the next two tenders also, the amount quoted was 39% and 36.87% higher, he told the House on Wednesday. Despite several discussions, the contractors were unwilling to reduce the rates.

Hence the sanction of the Cabinet became necessary to accept the higher rate contract.

Venjaramood is the busiest junction on MC Road and a flyover here can reduce traffic congestion to a large extent, Mr. Riyas said, in response to a submission by D.K. Murali.

