Kerala

Tender for AC road work to come soon

The State government will soon launch the tendering process of the work to reconstruct the Alappuzha- Changanassery (AC) road, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the Minister said the State Cabinet had given its nod to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) last week. The work would be completed in three years at a cost of ₹625 crore.

The reconstruction would help prevent flooding of the 24.14-km road during the monsoon season. According to the Minister, 20.04 km of the road would be raised and strengthened, spending ₹172.47 crore. Five flyovers would be constructed at a cost of ₹125.35 crore. The flyovers would come up between Onnamkara bridge and Mankombu Junction (370m); Mankombu Junction and Mankombu culvert (440m); Jyothi Junction and Parasseril bridge (260m); Ponga culvert and Pandarakulam (485m); and near Mankombu Thekkekara (240m).

Three existing bridges at Kidangara (420m), Nedumudi (480m) and Pallathuruthy (420m) would be widened at an estimated cost of ₹106.52 crore. The Muttar bridge across the AC canal would be reconstructed at a cost of ₹7.50 crore.

The Minister said further construction of nine causeways were being planned at Poovam (30m); near Merpal road (10m); Mampuzhakary Junction (60m); Vezhapra road (20m); Memories Hotel (20m); Near Avies Hotel(50m); Nedumudi Petrol Pump (90m), Poopally Junction (100m); and Ponga (20m), at a cost of ₹39.51 crore.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that 13 minor bridges would be constructed, spending ₹27.10 crore. An amount of ₹106.17 crore would be spent on drains, ducts, retaining wall etc. Construction of 65 culverts might cost ₹18.71 crore. ₹16. 37 crore would be spent for road safety features including bus shelters, the Minister said.

