‘Tender cancellation vindicates Oppn. stance’

The recommendation of the technical committee to cancel the tender for the ₹180-crore Integrated Digital Traffic Enforcement System vindicates the Opposition’s charge that corruption is rampant in the higher echelons of the State police, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said.

He was speaking to reporters here on Wednesday.

90% from fines

“The move was to entrust a private company with the installation of surveillance cameras and to check traffic violations.

The firm would keep 90% of the amount generated from fines. The issue will not end with the cancellation of the tender. A comprehensive probe should be conducted to find those behind the corruption,” Mr. Chennithala said.

The Leader of the Opposition further alleged corruption in the implementation of ₹160-crore Central Intrusion Monitoring System (CIMS). “The contract signed with Galaxion for the CIMS project should be cancelled immediately,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala alleged that phones of the Leader of the Opposition and mediapersons were being tapped by the police.

“Ever since the corruption against the police came to the fore, they are engaged in tapping my phone along with some journalists,” he said.

He said that the State was facing an acute financial crisis and termed the decision to hire a helicopter for various operational purposes of the police ‘extravagant.’

Destroyed

On the controversies surrounding the Kerala State Public Service Commission, Mr. Chennithala said that the State government had destroyed the credibility of the PSC.