HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ten youths arrested on charge of illegal entry to reserve forest

Two vehicles and a dog too seized under the Neriamangalam forest range

December 07, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department on Thursday arrested 10 youths who illegally trespassed on a reserve forest land and provoked wild animals. According to the department officials, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Valara forest station limits under the Neriamangalam forest range. Two vehicles and a dog too were seized.

The arrested are Ernakulam residents Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Basil Kuriakose, Amal Raj, Vishnu Jayan, Ashwin Raj, Anoop, Bijin Thampi, Arjun Suresh, Lijo M. Thankachen, and Aarbin C. Mathew. According to Forest department officials, the youths illegally entered the forest area with two vehicles and a pit bull, raised noise, and provoked the animals.

“The Forest department staff noticed the illegal entry during a field inspection, alerted the higher officials, and registered a case against the youths under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The vehicles and the dog were also seized and produced before court. After the court grants permission, the Forest department will hand over the dog to the owner. The accused were produced before Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Adimaly,” said a Forest official.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.