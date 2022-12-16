Ten-year-old girl killed, 17 injured as Sabarimala-bound bus from T.N. overturns near Erumely

December 16, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a steep decline. It is suspected that he had dozed off

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-year-old girl was killed and 17 others sustained injuries when a Sabarimala-bound bus carrying pilgrims from Tamil Nadu overturned near Erumely on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl was identified as Sanghamitra, a native of Tambaram near Chennai. The accident occurred around 3.15 p.m. when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a steep decline on the road near Kannimala on the Erumely-Mundakkayam road. It eventually fell into a 20-foot-deep gorge after hitting the crash barrier.

Two remain critical

As many as 21 persons were on board the vehicle when the accident occurred. The injured were rushed to the district general hospital in Kanjirappally and the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam. The police said the girl was declared brought dead at the hospital. Of the injured persons, the condition of a couple of persons remained critical. Preliminary investigations suggested that the driver had dozed off behind the wheel. “He appears to have completely missed the sharp curve on the road here,” said N.Babukuttan, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Frequent accidents

According to him, the area used to witness accidents regularly in the past and the authorities had installed a few boards to caution the drivers .

Meanwhile, official sources said several vehicles arriving from the neighbouring States during the ongoing Sabarimala season were found violating basic safety norms, making them unsafe on roads with steep declines and sharp turns.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US