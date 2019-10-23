Ten students taken ill after suspected food poisoning

As many as 10 students of St.Joseph’s Engineering College in Choondacherry, near Pala, were taken ill following suspected food-poisoning incident.

According to preliminary reports, students who had consumed food reportedly from the college canteen the other day, complained of vomiting and uneasiness and sought treatment at a private hospital in Bharananganam

Protest

Following the incident, students staged a protest in St. Joseph’s college on Wednesday.

On an alert raised by the college authorities, Health Department officials inspected the college and collected samples from the college canteen.

The source of the food poisoning is yet to be ascertained.