Ten sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

October 31, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court II on Tuesday sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹10 lakh for the murder of Pothencode native Reji in 2010.

Judge Rajesh G. pronounced the verdict against Cherukottukonam natives Praveen, his bother Prasanth, Anoop, Deepu alias Unni, Sreejith, Vishak alias Moni, Amal alias Luttaappi, Nishanth alias Shankar, Vineeth, and Jishnu alias Jithu. They were found guilty under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident had taken place near the Chenkottukonam S.N. Public School on September 10, 2010 when the deceased was returning after taking part in a wedding along with his friend and prime eyewitness in the case, Rajeev. The gang attacked them using various weapons including sharp objects such as machetes as well as iron pipe.

CONNECT WITH US