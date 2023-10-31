HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ten sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

October 31, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court II on Tuesday sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹10 lakh for the murder of Pothencode native Reji in 2010.

Judge Rajesh G. pronounced the verdict against Cherukottukonam natives Praveen, his bother Prasanth, Anoop, Deepu alias Unni, Sreejith, Vishak alias Moni, Amal alias Luttaappi, Nishanth alias Shankar, Vineeth, and Jishnu alias Jithu. They were found guilty under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident had taken place near the Chenkottukonam S.N. Public School on September 10, 2010 when the deceased was returning after taking part in a wedding along with his friend and prime eyewitness in the case, Rajeev. The gang attacked them using various weapons including sharp objects such as machetes as well as iron pipe.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.