Ten people arrested in Operation P-Hunt

November 18, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Police arrested 10 people as part of its Operation P-Hunt, which aims at cracking down on online child exploitation and child pornography, in a State-wide operation on Saturday.

The offenders were nabbed from Malappuram (four), Idukki and Kochi City (two each), and Alappuzha and Ernakulam Rural (one each). As many as 46 cases were registered in the drive that was conducted in 389 locations. The police also confiscated 123 electronic devices that were purportedly used to store pornographic content.

