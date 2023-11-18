HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ten people arrested in Operation P-Hunt

November 18, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police arrested 10 people as part of its Operation P-Hunt, which aims at cracking down on online child exploitation and child pornography, in a State-wide operation on Saturday.

The offenders were nabbed from Malappuram (four), Idukki and Kochi City (two each), and Alappuzha and Ernakulam Rural (one each). As many as 46 cases were registered in the drive that was conducted in 389 locations. The police also confiscated 123 electronic devices that were purportedly used to store pornographic content.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.