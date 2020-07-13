Ten more test positive in Kottayam
Seven are NoRKs, while three get the infection through contact
As many as 10 persons including two persons who were in the primary contact list of a medical doctor in Pathanamthitta who had been confirmed of contracting COVID-19, were tested positive for the virus infection here on Monday.
According to officials, the 75-year-old father-in-law and a six-year-old nephew of the doctor were tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of local transmission cases in his family to 12. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old Thiruvarppu native, who is employed at the Pala municipality, too contracted the virus through local transmission.
The remaining persons testing positive for the disease were; a 42-year-old Ezhacherry native who arrived from Dubai on June 30, a 30-year-old Kidangoor native who landed from Saudi Arabia , a 39-year-old Erumeli native who arrived from Qatar on July 4, a 30-year-old Vaikom resident who arrived from Dubai on July 2, a 30-year-old Velloor who arrived from Dubai on June 29; a 35-year-old Chirakkadavu native who returned from Chennai, a 14-year-old Kooropada native who returned from Chennai.
Meanwhile, 12 persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from the hospitals here during the day.