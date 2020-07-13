Ten more test positive in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

13 July 2020 22:55 IST

Seven are NoRKs, while three get the infection through contact

As many as 10 persons including two persons who were in the primary contact list of a medical doctor in Pathanamthitta who had been confirmed of contracting COVID-19, were tested positive for the virus infection here on Monday.

According to officials, the 75-year-old father-in-law and a six-year-old nephew of the doctor were tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of local transmission cases in his family to 12. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old Thiruvarppu native, who is employed at the Pala municipality, too contracted the virus through local transmission.

The remaining persons testing positive for the disease were; a 42-year-old Ezhacherry native who arrived from Dubai on June 30, a 30-year-old Kidangoor native who landed from Saudi Arabia , a 39-year-old Erumeli native who arrived from Qatar on July 4, a 30-year-old Vaikom resident who arrived from Dubai on July 2, a 30-year-old Velloor who arrived from Dubai on June 29; a 35-year-old Chirakkadavu native who returned from Chennai, a 14-year-old Kooropada native who returned from Chennai.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, 12 persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from the hospitals here during the day.