Ten more test positive in Kottayam

As many as 10 persons including two persons who were in the primary contact list of a medical doctor in Pathanamthitta who had been confirmed of contracting COVID-19, were tested positive for the virus infection here on Monday.
According to officials, the 75-year-old father-in-law and a six-year-old nephew of the doctor were tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of local transmission cases in his family to 12. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old Thiruvarppu native, who is employed at the Pala municipality, too contracted the virus through local transmission.
The remaining persons testing positive for the disease were; a 42-year-old Ezhacherry native who arrived from Dubai on June 30, a 30-year-old Kidangoor native who landed from Saudi Arabia , a 39-year-old Erumeli native who arrived from Qatar on July 4, a 30-year-old Vaikom resident who arrived from Dubai on July 2, a 30-year-old Velloor who arrived from Dubai on June 29; a 35-year-old Chirakkadavu native who returned from Chennai, a 14-year-old Kooropada native who returned from Chennai.
Meanwhile, 12 persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from the hospitals here during the day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath