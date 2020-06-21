Ten more cases in Kottayam

Ten persons, including eight who returned from Mumbai, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 83.
According to officials, the persons from Mumbai who were confirmed to have the virus infection were identified as a 60-year-old woman from Mutholi, her 37-year-old son and six-year-old grand son, a 57-year-old woman from Thalayazham, her 21-year-old son and 11-year-old twins.
The remaining persons were identified as a 35-year-old Paippad native who came from Mumbai, a 32-year-old from Chembu who came from Chennai, and a 36-year-old woman from Vellavoor, who landed from Saudi Arabia.
Of these, all except the Paippad native were under home quarantine. Upon receiving the test results, all of them were shifted to Pala General Hospital.
Meanwhile, three persons—a 26-year-old woman from Changanassery, a 28-year-old Kangazha native, and a 32-year-old woman from Kumaranallur—recovered from the infection and left the hospital.
Of the total 83 patients here, 40 are undergoing treatment at the district general hospital while 19 are at Pala General Hospital. As many as 24 persons are admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital while three persons are undergoing treatment in Ernakulam.
Meanwhile, the district currently has three containment zones—one each at Vazhappally, Koruthodu and Chirakkadavu panchayats.
