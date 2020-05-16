Kerala

Ten more admitted to isolation wards

No new case in Pathanamthitta

With 10 new admissions, the total number of quarantined people under observation at the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district has gone up to 14 on Saturday.

According to an official bulletin released by the district administration here on Saturday, three persons, including two COVID-19 patients, are at the isolation wards of Pathanamthitta General Hospital, two at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, four persons at the General Hospital in Adoor, and five others at various private hospitals in the district.

However, no new COVID-19 case has been reported from any part of the district on Saturday, it has been informed.

The medical bulletin also said here that a total of 205 persons, which included 17 persons cured of the disease, have got discharged from the isolation wards of various hospitals in Pathanamthitta as on Saturday evening.

2,043 in quarantine

District Collector P.B. Noohu said a total of 2,043 persons had been placed in quarantine in different parts of the district.

As many as 1,862 of them came from various other States and 170 persons came from abroad, besides 11 primary contacts of the infected persons, he said.

