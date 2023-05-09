Ten injured in scuffle at youth festival venue

May 09, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Ten people including students, parents and police personnel were injured after a scuffle broke out between contestants and organisers at Kerala University Youth Festival at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

Officials said the incident happened in the morning following the announcement of the results of the group dance competition. A few participants approached a temporary office set up at the Government College, Ambalappuzha, the main venue of the festival, to file an appeal. They later tried to flee with the result sheet. The festival volunteers tried to block them and it resulted in a fight, forcing the police personnel present there to intervene.

Kerala University Youth Festival organising committee general convener A.A. Akshay in a statement issued here alleged that the police had brutally attacked the volunteers instead of taking action against those who snatched the result sheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though police tried to shift the injured to the hospital, the students closed the college gate. More police personnel were rushed there and shifted the injured to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.

The injured were identified as Parvathi, 19, Amal Krishna, 23, Shameera Shamsudheen, 22, Anshad, 18, Sujana, 21, Gopi Krishan, 22, Ganga, 37, Madhu, 54, and police officers Anand and Pradeep Kumar.