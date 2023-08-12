Temporary teachers in Kerala schools denied salaries for two months

August 12, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

A majority of teachers appointed on daily wage basis in schools across Kerala may face a bleak Onam this year if the government does not keep its word to release their salaries before the beginning of the festival season.

These teachers are yet to get their pay for June and July. According to an estimate, around 11,000 temporary teachers are working in aided and government schools in various districts. Officials are blaming technical problems in the SPARK software, through which the salaries of government employees are processed, for the delay. Their appointments were based on a government order in May, which said that temporary teachers can be appointed in schools if posts are lying vacant for over 30 days.

Wages per day

Those appointed in lower primary schools and upper primary schools were offered ₹955 for each working day and teachers in high schools were promised ₹1,100. In higher secondary schools, the pay offered for junior scale teachers was ₹1,205 and for senior scale teachers it was ₹1,455. Criteria such as a pass in the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test were considered for appointment, which followed an interview with the candidates. The appointment came as a relief for many aspirants who were awaiting a permanent posting, but were not able to get it.

“Many of us have no other source of income. That is why we are facing a financial crisis now,” a teacher from Kozhikode district told The Hindu on Saturday.

Cumbersome nature

Sources said that till last year, the Finance department used to handle the salaries of these teachers. The General Education department took over the task this time. However, the job was returned to the Finance department again after realising its cumbersome nature. The charge was initially given to the Drawing and Disbursing Office. It is learnt that later a senior finance and accounts officer, senior administrative officer, senior finance officer and audit officer too were roped in. As giving a temporary ID in the SPARK software for each of the 11,000 teachers takes time, the process is getting delayed.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, meanwhile, reportedly promised to clear the dues ahead of Onam when teachers’ unions took up the issue with him. It was pointed out that steps would be taken to appoint additional staff to finish the work. Functionaries of a collective of daily wage teachers said they are not very hopeful about it considering the time-consuming nature of the process.

