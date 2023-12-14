ADVERTISEMENT

Temporary Stoppage of trains at Bekal Fort Station for Bekal International Beach Festival

December 14, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

In connection with the upcoming Bekal International Beach Festival at Kasaragod, the Southern Railway has decided several trains to have a one-minute temporary stoppage at Bekal Fort Station. The stoppage period is scheduled from 22 to 31 December, 2023.

According to a press release, the trains including train no.16159 Chennai Egmore- Mangaluru Central Express, which departs from Chennai Egmore at 11.15 p.m. will stop at Bekal Fort Station at 5.29 p.m. Likewise, train no. 16650 Nagercoil- Mangaluru Central Express, which departs from Nagercoil at 04.15 a.m. will stop at Bekal Fort station at 5.47 p.m. The train no. 22637 Dr. MGR Chennai Central- Mangaluru Central Express department from Chennai at 1.25 p.m., will stop at Bekal at 3.42 a.m.

This adjustment in train schedules aims to facilitate travel for those attending the Bekal International Beach Festival during this period, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US