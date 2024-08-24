Temporary rehabilitation for Chooralmala landslide survivors completed, says Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that temporary rehabilitation efforts for survivors of the Chooralmala landslide have been completed.

Speaking to the media at Kalpetta on August 24 (Saturday), Mr. Rajan said the Government Higher Secondary School and Government Lower Primary School at Meppadi, which had been functioning as relief centres for the survivors, would resume their academic activities from August 27.

The Minister attributed the timely completion of rehabilitation work to the support of the district administration and people’s representatives. Mr. Rajan said the Government Higher Secondary School at Vellarmala and the Government Lower Primary School at Mundakki, which were devastated in the landslides, would start functioning from September 2 at the Government Higher Secondary School and Government Lower Primary School respectively at Meppadi.

A Pravesanotsavam (inaugural ceremony) will be organised on September 2, which will be inaugurated by Education Minister V. Sivankutty. To facilitate transportation for students, the KSRTC will launch three students-only bus services from Chooralmala to Meppadi, and special passes will be issued to students living in temporary houses in various parts of the district.

Mr. Rajan said the State government had submitted a comprehensive memorandum to the Centre on August 18, detailing the extent of the natural calamity, and was expecting a favourable response from the Prime Minister. He said the State government alone could not meet the expenses to address the issue from its disaster fund.

For any issues related to temporary rehabilitation, survivors may contact toll-free numbers 1800 and 2330221 or visit the help desk set up for them. Assistant Collector Gautham Raj has been entrusted with the desk’s charge. The Minister said the permanent rehabilitation project would be executed only after discussing it with the Leader of Opposition and other leaders.