Temporary magistrates to take charge in State

Appointment of temporary magistrates is being considered for subordinate courts in Kerala in view of the burgeoning number of pending cases and acute shortage of judicial officers. In June, 16.83 lakh civil and criminal cases were pending in various subordinate courts across the State.

It is after a hiatus of seven years that the appointment of temporary magistrates is being considered in the State. Government officials in courts who possess a degree in law and are employed in the gazetted officer category are being considered for the post.

The recruitment process has witnessed 23 persons appearing for the interview. They will be provided a month’s training at the Kerala Judicial Academy and appointed against vacancies shortly, judicial sources say.

It was in 2012 that the State recruited temporary magistrates last and their services were terminated in 2016.

Services extended

The services of six District Judges havebeen extended in Family Courts after their retirement, considering the shortage of judicial officers.

The Supreme Court recently asked the Registrars of the State High Courts to provide the list of vacancies in the lower judiciary.

The delay in sanctioning new courts is also contributing to the pendency of cases. Despite the Kerala High Court issuing over 120 administrative orders for creating new courts, the successive State governments have not considered it, the judicial sources say.

Vacancies

There are 47 vacancies of Munsif/Magistrates, 12 Sub-Judge/Chief Judicial Magistrates and 21 District Judges in the State.

Meanwhile, judicial sources indicate that steps are being taken to fill the vacancies of 21 District Judges in the State. While eight vacancies are being filled through direct recruitment, seven others have been promoted to the post.

The training of 31 magistrates, which is progressing in the Kerala Judicial Academy, will be over by year end. ÜThe vacancy of Sub-Judges, who are promoted from the post of magistrates, will be filled once the new magistrates join the service, sources say.

Incidentally, there also exists the vacancy of 13 judges in the Kerala High Court. Currently, there are 34 judges against the sanctioned strength of 47.

Recently, the Collegium of Judges of the Supreme Court had forwarded a list of five to the Union government for appointment.

Another list of six persons including two from the judicial service has also been forwarded to the government, sources said.