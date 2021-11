Temporary ban on Sabarimala pilgrimage lifted

The water levels have gradually begun to recede since the morning of November 20 but the authorities are expected to wait for the water flow to stabilize before lifting the ban on trekking

In view of the improving whether conditions and a consequent fall in the water inflow through the Pampa, authorities have decided to lift the temporary ban on pilgrimage to the hill shrine.

Officials said devotees would be permitted in batches to the hillock. The decision follows a review of the flood situation in the Pampa by the Sabarimala ADM Arjun Pandyan.

Earlier, district collector Divya S. Iyer said that the pilgrims who had booked via the virtual queue system will be given the opportunity for darshan in the nearest possible slot once the weather conditions improve.

The region had come under a heavy spell of showers on the evening of November 19, which continued till the morning of November 20. Following this, the Pampa river breached banks at several locations and inundates the Sabarimala base camp at Pampa-Triveni. The authorities have also issued red alerts in both Kakki-Anathode reservoir (gates open) and Pamba dam on the upstream.

The water levels have gradually begun to recede since the morning of November 20 but the authorities are expected to wait for the waterflow to stabilize before lifting the ban on trekking.