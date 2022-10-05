Temples in Wayanad witness heavy rush on Vidyarambham day

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
October 05, 2022 18:45 IST

A child being initiated into the world of letters at Sre Cheengery Bhagavathi Temple near Amabalavayal in Wayanad district on Vijayadashami day. | Photo Credit: E.M. Manoj

Hundreds of children were initiated into the world of letters as they attended the ‘Vidyarambham’ ritual on Vijayadashami day in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

Temples had made elaborate arrangements for the ceremony.

All major temples in the district witnessed heavy rush on the day. The ritual was performed in all temples under the Malabar Devaswom Board, including Sree Mahavishnu Temple at Thirunelly and Sree Bhagavathy Temple at Valliyurkavu.

The ritual was also performed at Sree Maha Ganapathi Temple and Sree Mariyamman Temple at Sulthan Bathery, Sree Bhagavathy Temple at Cheengery, and Ayyappa Temple in Kalpetta.

Over 350 children turned up for ‘Vidyarambham’ at Sree Valliyoorkavu Bhagavathi Temple and nearly 400 children were present at Sree Maha Ganapathi Temple.

