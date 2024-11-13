Temple sets example by introducing ‘mechanical elephant’ to honour tradition and preserve wildlife

In a significant initiative to balance tradition and wildlife welfare, the Edayar Sree Vadakkumbad Shiva Vishnu Temple has introduced ‘Vadakumbada Sankaranarayan’, a mechanical elephant intended to replace live elephants in temple ceremonies. The three-metre-tall and 800-kg mechanical elephant will be unveiled by Kolyad Grampanchayat president Riji M. on Thursday (November 14).

ADVERTISEMENT

Temple trustee K.E. Manoj said the temple stopped using live elephants in festivals decades ago, citing rising costs, legal challenges, and safety concerns. Inspired by the Irinjadappilly Sri Krishna Temple in Thrissur, the temple trustees collaborated with PETA to bring Sankaranarayan to Kannur, marking a shift away from the longstanding tradition of using live elephants.

“Seeing the mechanical elephant at Irinjadappilly, we realised it was a practical and respectful way to maintain our ceremonial practices without compromising animal welfare,” Mr. Manoj said. Following consultations with trustees and devotees and with the guidance of PETA, the temple finalised the acquisition of the mechanical elephant.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kerala, elephants traditionally hold an iconic role in temple festivals, adorned with decorative caparisons to add grandeur to religious events. However, this practice has increasingly drawn criticism owing to ethical concerns regarding the welfare of captive elephants, which endure physical restrictions and high-stress levels while separated from their natural habitats.

Khusboo Gupta of PETA India said that replacing live elephants with mechanical alternatives not only respects animal welfare but also addresses risks such as poaching and disease transmission. “Mechanical elephants like Vadakumbada Sankaranarayan allow devotees to enjoy traditional rituals without endangering animals or exposing the public to zoonotic diseases, such as tuberculosis, which captive elephants can transmit to humans,” Ms. Gupta explained. This approach, she noted, supported natural habitats for elephants, allowing them to live freely in forest environments with their herds.

The Vadakkumbad temple’s new addition marks the sixth mechanical elephant introduced in temples across Kerala and Karnataka.

The use of mechanical elephants is also seen as a safeguard for the community, preventing accidents associated with live elephants that can become unpredictable in crowded, noisy festival environments. Unais Parammal, a local wildlife advocate, praised the temple’s decision, stating, “The change honours the divine creation of all animals and preserves Kerala’s cultural heritage while ensuring a safer environment for devotees.”

Vadakkumbad Sankaranarayan serves as a model for temples across the state, demonstrating how tradition can evolve to reflect modern ethical standards. With this innovative step, the temple has successfully fostered a harmonious balance between cultural preservation and humane practices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.