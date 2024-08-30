ADVERTISEMENT

Temple priest sentenced to 20-year RI for sexually abusing boy

Published - August 30, 2024 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A fine of ₹25,000 was slapped on the accused. The offence was committed in February 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court, which deals with child abuse cases, sentenced on Friday a temple priest to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years for sexual assaulting a boy.

Special Judge Rekha R. found Unnikrishnan, 24, of Thiruvallam, guilty under Section 6 read with 5(m) (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A fine of ₹25,000 was also slapped on the accused, the default of which would lead to additional imprisonment for two months.

Distant relative

According to the prosecution led by Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the incident occurred under the Vanchiyoor police station limits on February 11, 2022. The accused lived in a house adjacent to the survivor’s. He is a distant relative of the child and was also brought up and trained in tantric rituals by the latter’s grandfather.

The accused called the boy to his house and assaulted him sexually. During the trial, the boy revealed that he had been sexually abused on many other occasions, but was afraid of revealing his trauma to his parents. He, however, disclosed the incident to his mother’s sister-in-law, following which the family filed a complaint with the police.

The prosecution examined 17 witnesses and presented 24 documents and four exhibits.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
