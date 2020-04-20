Temple priest found dead

The body of a 25-year-old temple priest was found hanging near a temple at Tharuvakkonam, Ananganadi, near Ottapalam, on Monday morning.

Rohit Bhairagi, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was the priest at Tharuvakkonam Kannadimanna temple for the last two years. The police have launched an investigation.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by contacting suicide prevention helplines Maitri - 0484-2540530 or Chaithram - 0484-2361161