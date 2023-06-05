Temple premises in State to sport more greenery

June 05, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The department of Devaswom has launched a project to conserve sacred groves and tanks in temples and add to the green cover.

Inaugurating the project named Devaanganam Chaaru Haritham at the headquarters of the Travancore Devaswom Board here on Monday, Minister for Devaswom K. Radhakrishnan said the project was conceived with the objective of providing a clean and pure environment for future generations.

He added that conservation activities should not be confined to the observance of World Environment Day on June 5. The Minister planted a sapling on the premises.

TDB president K. Ananthagopan presided over the function. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, and poet V. Madhusoodanan Nair were among those present on the occasion.

The project seeks to augment the green cover in 3,080 temples under five Devaswom boards in the State by planting saplings.