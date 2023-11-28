Temple pond in Kannur finds place in national water heritage list

November 28, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - KANNUR

The Peralassery Subrahmanya Temple pond in Kannur has found place in the list of 75 water heritage sites of India. An announcement in this regard was made by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The recognition is a testament to the historical and architectural significance of the pond, which is said to have been built around 1,500 years ago.

Belonging to the step well category, the highlight of this ancient structure is the Vastu-based architectural features.

Renovated in 2001, the pond is an integral part of the Peralassery Subramanya Swamy Temple, located on the picturesque banks of the Anjarakandi river.

Known locally as Aynivyal pond, the waterbody has not only stood the test of time but has also played a role in the world of entertainment, featuring in movies and albums.

The initiative of the Ministry of Jal Shakti is part of its mission to preserve historically important water resources.

