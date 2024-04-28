ADVERTISEMENT

Temple partially damaged in fire

April 28, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The gutted portion of Sree Chenthitta Devi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

A temple run by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) near Valiyasala was partially gutted owing to a suspected short circuit on Sunday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire broke out at the Sree Chenthitta Devi temple around 3 p.m. Officials of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services said the fire is suspected to have originated in the portion of the ‘Kalamezhuthu’ ritual art form before spreading across the temple complex.

A security guard, who was on duty at the temple, had gone outside to have lunch when the fire broke out. The roof of the shrine was fully destroyed in the incident. Four fire force units were pressed into service to douse the fire within nearly an hour.

Fire force officials attributed the fire to a short circuit that could have been caused by worn-out wiring. The TDB has entrusted its Superintendent of Police (Vigilance and Security) to probe the incident.

