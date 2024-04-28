GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Temple partially damaged in fire

April 28, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The gutted portion of Sree Chenthitta Devi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

The gutted portion of Sree Chenthitta Devi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

A temple run by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) near Valiyasala was partially gutted owing to a suspected short circuit on Sunday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire broke out at the Sree Chenthitta Devi temple around 3 p.m. Officials of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services said the fire is suspected to have originated in the portion of the ‘Kalamezhuthu’ ritual art form before spreading across the temple complex.

A security guard, who was on duty at the temple, had gone outside to have lunch when the fire broke out. The roof of the shrine was fully destroyed in the incident. Four fire force units were pressed into service to douse the fire within nearly an hour.

Fire force officials attributed the fire to a short circuit that could have been caused by worn-out wiring. The TDB has entrusted its Superintendent of Police (Vigilance and Security) to probe the incident.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.