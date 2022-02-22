Temple festival season begins in Thrissur, in all pomp and gaiety

Fetes are being celebrated after two years following easing of COVID restrictions

Dancer Swathi Narayanan performing Kuchupudy as part of the Sivarathri celebrations of the Sree Vadakkunnathan temple, Thrissur, on Monday night. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

After a long lull, festivities are back. All major temples are celebrating their festivals.

Though there are some restrictions on the number of participants and parading elephants, there is no limit to the pomp and gaiety of celebrations. People are brimming with excitement as they are getting to celebrate the festivals after more than two years.

Guruvayur arat

The annual arat festival at the Sreekrishna temple, Guruvayur, will be celebrated on Wednesday. The Tantri and Othikkans will immerse the Thidambu in water in the ritual arat. Pallivetta or hunting expedition of the Lord was celebrated on Tuesday, the 9th day of the festival. ILater thousands of devotees will also take a dip, chanting the Lord’s name to purge them of their sins. Five caparisoned elephants will participate in both Pallivetta and Arat.

Known as Bhuloka Vaikunda (abode of Lord Vishnu on earth), the temple dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan is one of the most important places of worship for Hindus. The festival that starts with Anayottam (elephant race) concludes with arat or immersion of the idol. Devotees were served sumptuous feast on the festival days. Various cultural programmes, including dance, music and religious discourses, were held on the festival days at the Melpathur auditorium.

Sivaratri

The Sivaratri celebrations of Sree Vadakkunnathan temple, a nine-day festival of dance, music and lights, is being held at the Thekkinkadu maidan. Eminent artists are performing at the festival that started on February 21. Mahasivaratri will be celebrated on March 1.

Machad Mamangam, also known as Thiruvanikkavu Kuthira Vela, was celebrated on Tuesday. Processions carrying huge models of horses (Poykkuthira) give colour to the festival.

Kodiyettu for Uthralikavu Pooram too was held on Tuesday.