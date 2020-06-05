Temple committee slams curbs on festival

Stakeholders have raised objection against the decision taken by Kannur District Collector to impose restrictions on devotees during the Kottiyoor temple festival.

The order of the Collector restricted the visit of devotees to the temple and allowed only a few concerned persons to perform rituals as per tradition.

Manathana Kulangarayath Palliyara Devi Temple maintenance committee said the steps taken by the district authorities were condemnable.

Former BJP leader P.P. Mukundan and patron of the committee said apart from the restriction on devotees, the authorities also banned the construction of Parnasalas. This was only for 28 days and was an important part of the rituals, he said.

“Instead of restrictions, the district administration has imposed a total ban on devotees,” Mr. Mukundan alleged.