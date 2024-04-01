Temple committee organises Iftar event in Alappuzha

April 01, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In a shining example of fostering and reinforcing the spirit of communal harmony, a Hindu temple in Alappuzha organised a mass Iftar dinner on Monday.

The Iftar gathering that took place at the madrasa hall of the Rifaee Sunni Juma Masjid at Pappaly near Mannanchery in Alappuzha was attended by more than 200 people including the authorities of Lekshmi Narayana Temple, Valavanadu who sponsored it.

“It was the collective decision of the temple administrative committee to host the Iftar during the holy month of Ramadan. When we informed our desire to the masjid authorities, they happily accepted. It was the first time we conducted an Iftar event. We are happy to have seen people irrespective of religion attend the meet. It has sent out a message of communal amity,” says Prakash Swamy, patron, Lekshmi Narayana Temple, adding that people from all religions and castes are allowed entry at the temple.

Members of the Muslim community welcomed the office-bearers of the temple who came for the Iftar. At the event members representing Muslim and Hindu communities exchanged pleasantries. Chicken biriyani, fruits, snacks, and juices among other non-veg and vegetarian items were served at the Iftar. “It was fully sponsored by the temple committee and we are grateful to them. The gesture will spread the message of brotherhood and peaceful coexistence during heightened tensions elsewhere,” says Sanoop Kunjumon, president, Rifaee Sunni Juma Masjid.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the mosque is serving porridge to residents irrespective of religion. It is sponsored by individuals from different communities. “Several Hindu and Muslim families are living in the vicinity of the masjid. During its construction, members of the Hindu community have contributed money and construction materials. They wholeheartedly take part in the annual Uroos at the masjid,” says Mr. Kunjumon, adding that the masjid will provide rice for annadhanam at Lekshmi Narayana Temple in May.

The temple authorities, meanwhile, announced at Monday’s event that it will sponsor the Iftar party at the mosque on the 21st day of fasting every year from 2025.

Besides Mr. Swamy and Mr. Kunjumon, Lekshmi Narayana Temple president P.P. Baiju, Temple chief patron Prajeesh Prakash, Masjid Imam Muhammad Noufal Falili, general secretary Habeeb H. and others attended the Iftar party.

