Tempers fraying in ruling alliance

The police action against Jishnu Prannoy’s mother Mahija and her family members in the State capital on Wednesday appears to be taking a heavy toll on the collective mind of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) with its leaders speaking in different voices about the incident.

As has been the case on several occasions in the recent weeks, the CPI State leadership was stridently critical of the police action with party State secretary Kanam Rajendran terming it a matter of shame for the LDF government. Former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan was even more proactive and called up State Police Chief Loknath Behera and gave him a piece of his mind on the development.

However, more significant was CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby’s views about the police action late on Wednesday and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayajn’s brusque response to it on Thursday.

In a Facebook post late on Wednesday, Mr. Baby had said that strong action should be taken against police personnel who had acted against the government’s policy of not taking a confrontationist stand towards popular struggles. Pointing out that agitations before police stations were common in the State, he had also said that this being the case, the police argument that there could be no agitation before the police headquarters was unacceptable. Mahija’s struggle was against inadequacies in police investigation into her son’s death. The police response to her struggle should also have been in keeping with the declared policy of the LDF government, he had said.

The Chief Minister was curt in his response to reporters’ questions about Mr. Baby’s remarks in Kozhikode on Thursday. “I don’t know what arrogance the police displayed. You must ask Mr. Baby about that,” Mr. Vijayan said, clearly indicating his unhappiness about the development.

Later, speaking at a public function, the Chief Minister strongly defended the police action even as he declared that the government would stand by Mahija and her family and ensure that the State had no more Jishnu Prannoys.