Temperature warning for three districts

The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by two to four degrees in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

In view of the alert, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised pregnant women, the elderly and children to avoid direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

It is advisable to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration. People should also make it a practice to carry drinking water with them in small bottles. Wearing loose, light-coloured cotton clothing will help combat the heat better.

On Tuesday, the Labour Department had rescheduled the working hours for labourers, banning outdoor work between 12 noon and 3 p.m.