Temperature touches 40 degrees C, DDMA issues alert in Kollam 

April 07, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

With temperature touching 40 degrees Celsius in Kollam, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an alert urging the public to stay extremely cautious. Following instructions is crucial since there is a high possibility of many serious health issues including sunstroke, sunburn and dehydration. Direct exposure to sunlight should be avoided from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and water intake should be increased even if you are not thirsty. Avoid dehydrating drinks like alcohol, coffee, tea and carbonated soft drinks while it has advised to take plenty of fruits, vegetables and buttermilk. Loose, light coloured cotton clothes are ideal and use footwear, umbrella or hat while going out.

Safety precautions will be strengthened by conducting fire audits in markets, buildings, dumping yards and DDMA has directed persons who live or run establishments nearby to stay alert. People living in forest fringes and tourists are asked to be careful due to the possibility of wildfires. They have been directed to strictly follow the instructions of the Forest department. Bed-ridden patients, senior citizen, pregnant women, children, differently abled and those suffering from other diseases should take special care in avoiding direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The respective establishments should ensure that online food delivery executives riding two-wheelers are safe during noon (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.). Media persons and police have been asked to use umbrellas during the time. Educational institutions should ensure drinking water and air circulation in classrooms and examination halls. It has been instructed to avoid or reschedule assemblies and other events where children are exposed to the sun.

Organisers should ensure adequate drinking water and shade while conducting public events and gatherings. It will be appropriate to avoid meetings between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Construction workers, agricultural workers, street vendors, and those engaged in any other strenuous work must adjust their working hours. While cattle should not be let out to graze in midday sun, children or pets should not be left in parked vehicles. “If you feel uncomfortable, you should rest and seek medical help. The official warnings of the IMD and the DDMA should be obeyed,” said Collector N. Devidas.

