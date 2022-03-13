Temperature to scorch 6 districts today

Punalur records the highest day temperature of 38.8 degree Celsius

A man enjoying water splash at Fantasy Park at Malampuzha, near Palakkad, on Sunday. The summer is becoming hotter day by day in the State. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

There will be no respite for the State where many parts are already reeling under the heat with Mercury levels climbing up, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the maximum day temperature is likely to be two to three degrees Celsius above the normal in six districts till Monday.

The maximum temperature is most likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts on Monday. Punalur in Kollam recorded the highest day temperature of 38.8 degree Celsius, 2.3 degree Celsius more than the temperature recorded last year as per the observations recorded by IMD, followed by Kannur with 37.5 degree Celsius.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has asked people to stay indoors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to avoid direct exposure to sunlight in the backdrop of the sunstroke warning. To avoid dehydration, the agency advised people to drink plenty of water during day time and use loose clothes preferably cotton, among other directions.

The public has been urged to seek medical assistance in the event of any discomfort.