Temperature rises 4°C in Munnar this March

April 04, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - IDUKKI

Munnar, one of the most popular hill stations in Kerala known for its cool climate, witnessed an increase in temperature by 4°C this year compared to the previous year. On Thursday, the daytime temperature recorded was 27°C and the morning temperature 11°C.

According to data from the tea plantations in Munnar, the hill station recorded a temperature of 28°C for the first time in March. “Normally, the temperature rises to 27-28°C in April or May every year. However, on March 6 this year, the hill station recorded 28°C. The highest temperature recorded last March was 24°C,” said a source.

According to sources, the rising temperature threatens the tea plantation sector, one of the major crops in the hill station. “The temperature in the hill station shows a sharp increase of 3-4°C, creating stress for the tea plantations. This may affect the production. Last year, the hill station received nearly 10 mm of rainfall in March. But this year, Munnar experienced no rainfall in March,” said the source.

Coffee, cardamom

Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil said a sudden increase in temperature would negatively impact thermo-sensitive crops. “However, a gradual increase may not be a problem for the tea plantations.” The rise in temperature was likely to affect the production and quality of tea, coffee, cardamom, and other crops, he said.

National Centre for Earth Science Studies’ (NCESS) Atmospheric Science Division scientist E.A. Resmi said that as per the weather sensor installed by the NCESS, the average temperature in Munnar in February was 18°C and the maximum temperature was 23°C. “The NCESS will directly collect the weather sensor data for March next week. We received information on the rise in temperature in Munnar,” said Dr. Resmi.