Munnar shivers at -2°

The temperature on Friday dipped to -2 degree Celsius at Chenduvara, Laksmi, and Nallathanny estates under Kanan Deven Hills Plantation (KDHP) Company Ltd in Munnar. While the town witnessed zero degree Celsius.

There was heavy frost on the tea plantation areas which destroyed plants, said an official of the KDHP. According to him, this is for the first time in recent years that hectares of plants were destroyed in the frost.

Usually the temperature reaches the minimum during the first week of January. It reached -4° Celsius during the second week of February last year.

As the mercury dips, there is heavy flow of visitors to Munnar.

With this Christmas/New Year season, there was unprecedented rise in the number of tourists with the Neelakurinji too set to blossom next year.