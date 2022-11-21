Telling World Cup history through photos

November 21, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

An exhibition of 40-odd interesting photographs of the Football World Cup is on at the District Public Library here. The photographs have been carefully curated by J.G. Menon, former chief general manager of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

From 1930 to the current edition of the FIFA World Cup, Mr. Menon has succeeded in capturing the most significant moments of each edition. “I just tried to say the story of each World Cup with two or three gripping pictures, thanks to the support of the District Public Library,” said Mr. Menon.

The inaugural of the exhibition on Saturday saw Mr. Menon’s depth of knowledge about the World Cup and its history. Delivering a lecture on “behind-the-scenes of the Football World Cup”, Mr. Menon took the young audience to some curious facts of the early editions of the World Cup.

He spoke at length about the superstitions that led the Brazilian team to change their earlier white-and-blue jersey for the current yellow-and-green, Argentine goalkeeper’s habit of peeing in the ground, Maradona’s habit of talking to his daughters before every match, and Pele’s retrieval of a jersey that he threw to the crowd after a match.

Using statistics, Mr. Menon pointed out that goal averages of World Cup matches had reduced considerably since 1970. “It is because of the simple reason that most teams have strong defenders and goalkeepers, and only strong teams qualify to play the World Cup,” he said.

But the pictures displayed in the Public Library Hall speak much more about the World Cup than Mr. Menon did. Among them are some of the most fascinating as controversial moments of the football, including the Hand of God goal by Maradona against England in 1986 World Cup.

French president Emmanuel Macron hugging his Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic after France defeated Croatia in the finals of 2018 World Cup was the best moment of the last edition.

The exhibition will be on until December 4. T.R. Ajayan, secretary of the District Public Library, said that it was the fourth exhibition of Mr. Menon, who has already begun his work in a unique way on the next edition of the Olympics.