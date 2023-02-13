Telling the story of St. Valentine’s sacrificial love through stamps

February 13, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KALPETTA

A rare collection of postage stamps treasured by Fr. Tom John from Wayanad tells the sacrificial love of St. Valentine.

The priest has a collection of more than 55,000 stamps on 227 themes, of which 177 stamps are on Valentine’s Day.

Most of these are from the U.S., England, the Philippines, France, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Malaysia, Holland, Germany and Ireland and many of these depict the symbol of love or heart.

Though lakhs of people across the world, especially the younger generation, celebrate the day, many among them may not know about the sacrificial love of St. Valentine, says Fr. John. “The celebration of Valentine’s Day gives us a chance to experience sacrificial and committed love in our married and non-married life, especially since we are hearing about broken marriages everyday,” Fr. John said.

Put to death

Valentine’s Day is celebrated in memory of St. Valentine, a Catholic priest who was put to death by Roman Emperor Claudius on February 14, 269 AD for defying his order to build a large army. The emperor had, by law, cancelled all marriages and engagements in Rome for a short period for the purpose, but St. Valentine secretly performed marriages. On being caught red-handed, he was awarded capital punishment by the emperor.

The Valentine’s Day collection of stamps with the priest includes one issued in Italy in 1988 to those issued more recently. “I had this hobby of collecting beautiful matchbox covers during my boyhood and later it developed into a penchant for stamp collection,” Fr. John said.

Various themes

His collection also includes stamps on themes such as sports, arts, religion, national and international events, personalities, flora and fauna. Stamps are not just pieces of paper but a world of information, according to the 62-year-old priest.

The priest, a native of Pala in Kottayam, belongs to the Order of Friars Minor and now he works in Prakruthi Mithra, Pakkalipallam, near Chundale in Wayanad. An ardent lover of cricket, the priest has organised exhibitions of his stamp collection in various parts of the country.